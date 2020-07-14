Team assesses flood damages in Seren, erosion by Depi-Deren threatening school, church

RUKSIN, Jul 13: Following a directive from the Nari ADC in Lower Siang district, a team of officials on Saturday visited Seren area and assessed the flood damages there.

The team included Sub-divisional Horticulture Officer Bami Koyu, ADO Igo Koyu, and engineers from the water resource department (WRD).

Flood due to heavy rains has caused extensive damage to the rural roads, irrigation channels, crop fields and horticulture gardens. It has also disrupted water and power supplies in Nari-Seren.

While the Seren river eroded horticulture gardens on both its banks, overflowing waters of Angma and Egum nallahs devastated the irrigation channel in Angma.

The floodwater also damaged several acres of standing crops in Seren, affecting at least 25 families.

Meanwhile, rain-triggered landslides at several places along the Nari-Ruksin PMGSY road have snapped road communication.

The Depi-Moli primary school and the Baptist church here in East Siang district are under constant threat from soil erosion by the Depi-Deren river.

The surging waters of the Depi and Deren rivers, which merge at the Depi RCC bridge point on the Nari-Ruksin PMGSY road, already swallowed a portion of the burial ground a week ago and damaged a vast area of wet cultivation downstream.

Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing president Joluk Minung along with AdiSU functionaries recently visited the affected Depi-Moli village and took stock of the situation.

The leaders of the organizations appealed to the state government to mitigate the problems faced by the villagers.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering also visited the affected sites in Depi-Moli and assured the villagers that he would initiate measures to control the erosion.