NERIST completes online end-semester exams

NIRJULI, Jul 13: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here has become one of the few institutes in India to have successfully conducted and completed the end-semester examinations of all its students online.

“The conduct of end-semester examinations was a veritable challenge, given the fact that many of the students

had left for their hometowns at the onset of the lockdown period. The problem was compounded further by the fact that most of the locations in the North East India do not have a stable internet connectivity and that would have hampered the whole purpose of conducting examinations in a time-bound manner with minimum chances of failure.

“However, with a meticulous planning and round-the-clock monitoring, the seemingly insurmountable challenges of remoteness and connectivity were overcome, resulting in a near 100 percent attendance in all the papers,” the NERIST authorities said in a press statement.

They said the institute is now fully geared up to conduct regular classes “in an online interactive mode” from the semester starting in September 2020 “with a state-of-the-art infrastructure.”