NAHARLAGUN, Jul 13: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here will restart all routine services, including OPD, labour room, and emergency services, from Tuesday onwards.
TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed in a release that “necessary sanitization of the whole hospital has also been completed.”
All the services had been suspended after a health worker at the TRIHMS tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.
“Active contact tracing and testing of all the health workers have been completed and those found positive have been kept in designated places,” informed Dr Jini.
Routine services to resume at TRIHMS
