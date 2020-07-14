Routine services to resume at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 13: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here will restart all routine services, including OPD, labour room, and emergency services, from Tuesday onwards.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed in a release that “necessary sanitization of the whole hospital has also been completed.”

All the services had been suspended after a health worker at the TRIHMS tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

“Active contact tracing and testing of all the health workers have been completed and those found positive have been kept in designated places,” informed Dr Jini.