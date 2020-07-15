NCD outreach prog conducted

PALIN, Jul 14: A six-day outreach programme conducted by the Kra Daadi district non-communicable disease (NCD) cell at the district hospital and various PHCs and sub-centres, covering all the circles of the district, concluded here on 11 July.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness on prevention and control of diseases like diabetes, cancer, hypertension, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and Covid-19, besides apprising the people of the ill-effects of chewing tobacco, smoking, etc.

The integrated disease surveillance programme and the district tobacco control cell were also clubbed with the NCD outreach programme.

During the programme, which was supported by MOs and medical staffs at the circle levels, skill training programmes on data collection and compilation were also conducted for nursing officers. (DIPRO)