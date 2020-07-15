Class 10 student feared drowned

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: An 18-year-old, identified as Chow Nilotpol Pangyuk, is feared to have drowned in the Jenthu river, near Enthem village in Namsai district, on Monday evening.

Police sources informed that Pangyuk was a Class 10 student from Weingseng Nongtaw-II village in Namsai. He had reportedly gone along with some friends for a bath in the river in the evening.

Reportedly, he drowned at around 6 pm.

When his friends informed the village elders about his drowning, the local people tried to locate him, but the search operation was called off due to darkness.

A team of the 12th Bn NDRF stationed at Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) joined the search operation on Tuesday. However, the boy remains traceless, informed Officer-in-Charge CB Rai.