Local MLA visits flood- affected areas in New Seren

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

NARI-SEREN, Jul 14: Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, accompanied by Nari ADC Kenbom Nyodu and other government officials visited Angma nalla (an irrigation channel) near New Seren village in Lower Siang district on Tuesday and took stock of the crop damages caused by the nalla.

Rina directed the departmental engineers to clear the channel by removing the silt blocking it. The MLA has engaged two earth movers for the restoration work.

As per report, the water flow of Angma nalla was dispersed after the channel was blocked by deposition of silt and muddy soil. A plenty of water entered the paddy field on its left side and damaged several acres of standing sali crops.

Later, the MLA visited Pam village, where soil erosion by the Rilu-Kojo river is posing a threat on its right bank. The river has already eroded a large portion of a horticulture garden on the right bank, and is also posing a threat to the PMGSY road that links Pam village with NH 15 in Assam.

During his visit, Rina assured the villagers of Pam that he would initiate measures to divert the river’s course towards the left side.

He also said that an anti-erosion scheme on the right bank would be taken up during the winter season.

Thereafter, the MLA proceeded to New Deka and Old Deka villages under his constituency, where he met with the villagers and took stock of the properties lost or damaged by the Pome river.

The villagers submitted a representation to the MLA, seeking a flood control and anti-erosion scheme for their villages.

Later, Rina held a meeting with the officials at the Nari ADC’s office, and directed the circle officers concerned to compile a damage report and submit it for a flood damage repairing (FDR) scheme.

Meanwhile, public leader of Nari-Seren area, Marbom Doye has appealed to the state government to provide relief to the affected farmers.

Among others, WRD AE Marngu Kadu, SDAO Jumsen Bam, SDHO Bami Koyu and public leader Gokom Kambu, accompanied the MLA during his daylong site visits.