Niya colony and Niti Vihar out of bounds

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: The people in various colonies and sectors here have started to block the roads to impose self-lockdown.

On Wednesday, the people of Niya colony and Niti Vihar put up barricades in their respective areas to ban the entry and exit of the people.

However, the movement of people on urgent medical needs along with people working in emergency services will be allowed.

Niya colony welfare committee chairman Yora Tachik informed that lockdown of the colony has been done in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

“The virus is spreading in the capital region and the threat is real. This is part of our effort to help the authorities in the battle against Covid-19. It is time to save oneself through common effort,” he said.

Niti Vihar Welfare Committee chairman Phurpa Tsering informed that the lockdown of the colony is till 20 July and sought cooperation of the public in this regard.