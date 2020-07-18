2 more paid QCs set up in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, Jul 17: Two more paid quarantine centres (QC) have been designated here in Upper Subansiri district.

During a meeting between local MLA Taniya Soki, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, and HoDs here on Friday, it was decided that Sacred Heart School and Iman Girls’ School will be designated as paid QCs for returnees.

The Melbottom Hotel has already been designated as a paid quarantine centre.

All the returnees from outside the district will have to undergo 14 days’ paid quarantine. Their requirements will have to be borne by their guardians and parents.