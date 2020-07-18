Farmers urged to adopt modern technologies

NAMSAI, Jul 17: Namsai MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom has emphasized that farmers use modern agriculture technologies for better harvest.

Addressing a meeting of the district’s agriculture technology management agency (ATMA) here on 15 July, the MLA said “mechanized farming should be adopted to attract unemployed educated youths to the agriculture sector to earn sustainable income.”

The Namsai DC in his address requested the agriculture and allied departments to work together for the betterment of the farming community. The DC also stressed on “single-window system for the benefit of farmers.”

Officers of the agriculture and allied departments suggested various measures for successful implementation of ATMA programmes.