Centre allocates 20,528.025 mt foodgrains for 5 months under PMGKAY

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The Centre has allocated 20,528.025 mt foodgrains for Arunachal for five months, from July to November, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY), with a monthly allocation of 4,105.605 mt, according to a Food Corporation of India (FCI) release.

On 30 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation announced the extension of the PMGKAY till November end.

“There are sufficient foodgrains to meet the month-wise requirements of the NE states under PMGKAY scheme along with the regular NFSA and other welfare schemes like, MDM etc. Further, a robust system of dynamic planning of rake is in place, so that stocks can be inducted as per requirement,” the release said.

“As on 15 July, 2.13 lmt foodgrains have already been inducted in NE zone for the month of July,” the release said, adding that “around 5.75 lmt foodgrains were available at various FCI depots in the NE zone till 15 July, “with a phenomenal capacity utilization of around 93 percent.”

During April-June, the FCI had been able to induct a whopping 12.47 lakh metric tonnes (lmt) of foodgrains across its various locations in the Northeast, handling a record number of 442 rakes during the aforesaid period, the release added.