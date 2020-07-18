CALSOM founder KK Lum Pul passes away

Correspondent

TEZU, Jul 17: KK Lum Pul, the founder of the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), pas-sed away early Friday morning at the zonal general hospital here in Lohit district after a prolonged illness.

Pul was born on 15 June, 1960, in Kamdi village in Hawai (headquarters of Anjaw district), which was then a circle headquarters of the undivided Lohit district. He did his schooling at various government schools, and graduated from Hindu College, New Delhi, and later obtained his postgraduate degree from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills.

The CALSOM expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of its founder.

“He was a torchbearer who dedicated his whole life in the selfless service of the Mishmi society, and his untimely death has led to an irreparable loss to the society,” it said.

The All Mishmi Students’ Union, the All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society, and the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union also mourned Pul’s untimely demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Late Pul is survived by a son and two daughters.