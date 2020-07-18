Random tests for Covid-19 to start soon: Libang

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: Health Minister Alo Libang has said that random testing for Covid-19 will start soon in the Itanagar capital region.

Talking to the press here on Friday evening, Libang said the health department is working out a plan and will start random testing at the earliest.

“Till now testing has been limited to the primary contacts of Covid-19 patients. But the department will ramp up the testing and will now conduct random testing. Also, more testing kits are being ordered. It will be shared with all the districts,” he said.

The minister also said that TrueNat machines would be provided to all the districts, so that Covid-19 tests can be done at the district level. He informed that the procurement order has already been made in this regard.

On the issue of unavailability of medicines to treat symptomatic Covid-19 patients, Libang agreed that there has been delay on the part of the department in the procurement process. However, he said “medicines have started to arrive in the state.”

The minister also informed that the government is procuring 20 new ambulances.

“Four ambulances have already arrived, and the remaining 16 will reach within one week.

Four are being checked and, once given a green signal, will be used. The ambulances will be distributed across the state on need basis,” he said.

Libang informed that patients with mild symptoms will be treated at the prefabricated hospital being established in Midpu.

“The prefabricated hospital in Midpu will be a 35-bedded dedicated Covid health centre. It is being readied,” he said.

He informed that the MLA apartments will be turned into a 40-bedded Covid hospital, and that it will have 10 beds with ICU facilities and will only treat serious patients.

Libang urged the people to stop indulging in blame games over Covid management.

“Before criticizing the department, I appeal to the people to suggest to us how to improve. We will take suggestions seriously and will work to improve wherever it is needed,” he said.

The minister also sought support from community-based organizations and student bodies in the battle against Covid-19.