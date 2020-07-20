ACF urges community members to follow SOPs

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has urged members of the community to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the government orders in the fight against Covid-19.

The forum on Sunday expressed concern over the breach of the SOPs and orders issued by the health department and the deputy commissioners concerned by members of the community.

Citing the example of the Christian prayer centre in 2 Kilo, Naharlagun, where 18 members tested positive after attending a prayer meet, the ACF said such gatherings, which are explicitly prohibited by the government, should not take place “as it poses the threat of further spread of the virus in the community.”

The ACF also strictly directed all the church leaders to “suspend all groups or gatherings like prayer fellowships, opening of prayer centres, home visit prayer teams and church services in the capital region till 3 August, as directed by the government.”

Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, ACF president Toko Teki urged the members of the community to extend support to the frontline workers by abiding by the laid down SOPs.

He added, however, that the entire community should not be held responsible for the act of an individual or a group, and informed that, since the start of the first lockdown in the state, “the ACF has been regularly emphasizing on the need to follow the order of the government in regards to Covid-19 pandemic.”