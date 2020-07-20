MLA advocates riverbank plantation drive to control soil erosion

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 19: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has advised the rural people of his constituency to conduct massive riverbank plantation drives to control soil erosion by the rivers.

The MLA said that deforestation, tree felling in riverbank areas, and lifting of boulders, sand and gravel from riverbeds are the causes of turbulent river water flow and riverbank erosion.

“Forest resources, including boulders, sand and sand-gravel were lifted in large scale from the riverbeds during construction of Bogibeel bridge in Assam, which has adversely affected the ecosystems in the Siang valley,” the MLA said.