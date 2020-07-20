Guest lecture session held at SS

PASIGHAT, Jul 19: An online lecture on phishing was delivered for the students of the Sainik School (SS) here on 4 July by Dr Uzzal Sharma, associate professor at the Don Bosco University (Global Centre for Open and Distance Education).

This was part of the school’s digital teaching-learning process, whereby a guest lecture session is held every Saturday to provide the students with wider exposure to knowledge.

During the lecture by Dr Sharma, the students learned about the threat of cyber crime, and about ways to shun cyber duplicity and intimidation.

On the other hand, yoga master Dr Reena Bhatt delivered a lecture on and demonstrated asanas and pranayamas for daily practice.

SS Principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh also spoke. (DIPRO)