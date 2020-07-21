Siang river flowing above danger level

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Jul 20: The water resources department (WRD) here in East Siang district reported that the Siang river was flowing above the danger level at Yingkiong (303.10 m) and Pasighat (154.16 m) till 4 pm of Monday.

Pasighat WRD EE G Pertin informed that “the rising water of the Siang river at Yingking on Monday crossed the maximum level (ie 301.8 m) that was recorded during the flood in China in 2018.”

However, the water level was said to be showing a receding trend at Pasighat (Komolighat) at the time of filing of this report.

Heavy downpour for the last few days in the Siang valley has stalled normal life in the region with the rivers creating floods in the foothill plains.

Food and vegetable supply and flood relief activities have also been hampered due to incessant rains, and the business community has been hit hard.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted heavy rains in the northeastern region, including Arunachal, from 10 to 21 July.

As per the IMD reports, the combination of monsoon trough shifting northwards and moist southerly/southwesterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal has increased rainfall activities in the NE region in the past few days.