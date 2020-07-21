Travel restriction to East Kameng

LEMMI, Jul 20: Pakke-Kessang DC Gautam Hazarika through an order issued under Section 133 of the CrPC has restricted vehicular movement to East Kameng HQ Seppa via Pakke-Kessang (NH 31) from 6 pm to 6 am.

The travel restriction during nighttime has been imposed due to occurrence of heavy landslides along the highway.