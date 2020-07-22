ITBP man, daughter test Covid-19+ve

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: An ITBP man and his daughter reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in Dirang, in West Kameng district, on Tuesday.

Sources informed that they have been shifted to the military hospital in Tenga as there is no Covid care centre in Dirang.

Reportedly, the ITBP man along with his wife and two children came to Dirang on 3 July, and they claimed to have completed quarantine at Lokhra, Assam, before coming to Dirang. It is alleged that the ITBP man did not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) after arriving in Dirang.

“They came on 18 June and completed 14 days’ quarantine at Lokhra in Assam. They arrived in Dirang on 3 July after completing quarantine. They tested positive after complaining of mild symptoms, and have now been shifted to the military hospital in Tenga,” informed Dirang-based 14th Bn ITBP Commandant Sachin Mittal.

The commandant denied that there was any breach of the SOP.

“There was no breach of protocols. Records are available with us. We fully maintained the SOP,” he said.