NTR strike force, contingent workers to get 10 months’ wages

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 21: The planning & investment department has approved release of Rs 254.10 lakhs for payment of wages to 166 strike force and contingent staffers of the Namdapha Tiger Reserve (NTR) here in Changlang district.

The planning & investment secretary approved the release of the amount on 15 July.

The wages will be paid for the period from April 2019 to March 2020.

The employees had not been paid their wages for the last 16 months.

Meanwhile, the union ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEFCC) deputy inspector general of forest (DIGF) asked Arunachal’s chief wildlife warden (CWW) to take note of the email sent by him on 17 June, in which it was clarified that “the APO (central share) of the NTR for the financial year 2019-20 was sanctioned as per the items approved by finance division, MoEF&CC.”

He further said that the same amount had been “revalidated for using the funds during financial year 2020-21.”

The DIGF directed the CWW to “make arrangements for fund allocations against the activities which are not part of the sanctioned APO (especially payment of wages to strike force and contingency staff) of the NTR for 2019-20 from any other scheme/state budget.”

The DIGF further informed that the APO of the NTR for 2020-21 has already been submitted to the finance division of the MoEF&CC and funds will be released as and when it receives concurrence.