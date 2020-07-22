Lohit dist to start online classes

TEZU, Jul 21: The Lohit district administration and the education department of the district have decided to start online classes for Class 12 students.

According to sources in the DDSE office, the schedule of the online classes will be ready by 22 July, and the online classes will be taken regularly by the teachers, based on the schedule.

During a demonstration programme on the preparation for the online classes here on Monday, DDSE M Lingi made a PowerPoint presentation on Google Classroom, and Jeko GHSS teacher Dharmendra Kumar presented a live demonstration on Google Classroom.

Lohit DC Prince Dhawan, who is the guiding force behind the programme, said “continuity and integration of learning is vital for imparting quality education to our children.”

“Students, especially of higher level, should be given timely and quality education through Google Classroom during the time of pandemic,” he said.

The principals and PGTs of the Tezu and the Jeko GHSS’ participated in the programme. (DIPRO)