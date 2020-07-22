Meeting on containing Covid-19 held

TrueNat machine installed in W/Kameng dist hospital

BOMDILA, Jul 21: West Kameng DC Karma Leki on Tuesday appealed to the CBOs of the district to extend unconditional support and cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DC was speaking during a meeting with members of CBOs, including the West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society and the All West Kameng Students’ Union, and government officers on the government’s new notification regarding the revised discharge policy and the new SOP for rapid antigen tests for containing Covid-19.

Seeking concerted efforts from all stakeholders, Leki asked the outpost administrative officers to be proactively involved with IEC activities to remove social stigma and panic among the people.

According to hospital sources, TrueNat machine has been installed in the district hospital here.

DMO Dr D Wange spoke on the revised discharge policy and SOPs for returnees, essential workers, paramilitary, NDRF, BRO, GREF, private and government labourers, truck drivers and cleaners.

He also elaborated the roles and responsibilities of project agencies, contractors, the district administration and the health team, besides the quarantine procedures and rapid antigen tests.

On the issues of limited resources and manpower, SP R Banthia appealed to all the stakeholders to work together in order to tide over the crisis in spite of constraints.

All the CBOs assured to work together with the administration to contain the spread of Covid-19. (DIPRO)