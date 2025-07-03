Arunachal, Delhi think tank to launch economic growth centre

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: In a step aimed at long-term economic transf-ormation, the Arunachal Pradesh government is considering the establishment of a centre of excellence on economic growth (CoE-EG) in collaboration with Pahle India Foundation (PIF), a leading public policy think tank based in New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with PIF chairman and f-ormer NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and his team to discuss the proposal.

The initiative is expected to shape policy, bolster infrastructure and livelihoods, and promote inclusive, knowledge-driven development tailored to the state’s unique socioeconomic landscape, officials inf-ormed here on Wednesday.

Khandu, in a social media post, termed the PIF proposal “a significant step forward” towards unlocking Arunachal’s long-term economic potential.

“With strategic vision and right partnerships, Arunachal can emerge as one of India’s most prosperous states over the next 30 to 40 years,” the chief minister said.

The deputy chief minister echoed the sentiment, noting that the proposed CoE-EG envisions a “future-ready Arunachal powered by knowledge, innovation, and long-term planning.”

The centre of excellence is expected to play a pivotal role in aligning Arunachal’s development trajectory with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, serving as a catalyst for institutionalising strategic planning and boosting human capital, officials added.(PTI)