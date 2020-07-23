2 primary contacts test Covid-19 +ve in Namsai

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, Jul 22: Two primary contacts-one each from the containment zones of Telbari village and Manpaliang village of Namsai district- tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Telbari village under Namsai circle and Manpaliang village under Lekang circle were declared containment zones on 12 and 14 July, respectively after positive cases were detected earlier this month.

DRCHO Dr T Yomcha informed that all primary contacts are being traced and fresh tests will be conducted on the primary contacts that have already been tested as a precautionary measure.

Till the filing of this report, Namsai had reported seven new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, including five CRPF personnel.

Officials also informed that rapid antigen tests have begun at the Dirak gate for everyone who wishes to enter the district and 106 tests were done on Wednesday, of which one positive was found from a person from Tezu, Lohit.

“If any essential goods carrier driver/ handyman is found positive in the entry gate they will not be allowed to enter the district. Those who test negative may enter but will have to return on the same day,” Namsai DRCHO Dr T Yomcha informed.

“If a positive case is found among returnees of the district, including those arriving from Itanagar, they will be taken to the Covid care centre and negatives will be put under institutional quarantine. We are not allowing home quarantine at the moment,” he said.