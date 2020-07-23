One electrocuted to death in West Siang

KAMBA, Jul 22: A person was electrocuted to death in Kamba area, West Siang district on 22 July after coming in contact with live wire.

It is reported that he came in contact with live wire while connecting the wire to a hut in the paddy field.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Nyumgum Noshi of Kambu village.

Four others present at the site were also electrocuted and admitted to the General Hospital, Aalo. They are reported to be out of danger.