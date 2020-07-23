Namsai to partially lift lockdown

NAMSAI, Jul 22: The Namsai district administration has decided to partially lift the lockdown with certain restrictions within the district from 23 July.

As per the order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and gatherings shall remain barred.

“All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception,” the DA said.

Movement of persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years is also restricted.

“They shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes,” the DA instructed.

Every inter-state entry shall be only through the Dirak gate and are subjected to undergo antigen testing.

All business establishments shall remain closed. However, grocery shops are allowed to operate services from 8 AM to 3 PM while ensuring social distancing norms, hand hygiene norms and other safety precautions.

Each shopkeeper has to ensure placing of sanitizers at entry points and regular disinfection of their premises. Apart from wearing facemasks compulsorily, shopkeepers are directed not to sell items to those without mask. Shopkeepers not abiding with these norms shall face strict action leading to closure of shops.

Home delivery of all essential food items including fish, meat, vegetables, milk suppliers and LPG cylinders are allowed for business between 8 AM to 4 PM only.

All agricultural activities are permitted to operate ensuring social distancing.

Petrol depots will also be allowed to operate.

In case of funerals, congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

Goods carrying vehicles (both essential and non-essential) into Namsai district are subject to antigen testing and certification at Dirak gate as per norms. The driver and helper must also have proof of identification with them.

Further, for well being of the citizen and safety, wearing of mask, maintenance of personal hygiene, disinfection of premises, public places, vehicles are compulsory in all work and public places.

Denizens of Namsai district have been advised to stay at home and not loiter around unnecessarily.

Any person violating these restrictive measures will be liable to be prosecuted against as under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec 188 of the IPC.

The Namsai superintendent of police and administrative officers-cum-executive magistrates have been directed to enforce the order and initiate action against violators as per various provisions of law.