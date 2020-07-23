Chinese vintage mortar bomb recovered at Shyo village

Staff Reporter

TAWANG, Jul 22: An old Chinese vintage mortar bomb was reportedly found by villagers at Shyo village near the Tawang Monastery on Wednesday morning.

The landowner reportedly found the mortar bomb while clearing stones, following which he informed the Tawang unit police.

The Tawang unit police approached the Indian Army to help diffuse it.

The 190 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army sent a bomb disposal team to the site to neutralize the mortar. The mortar bomb is believed to have been planted by the Chinese Army during the Indo-China War of 1962.

“Prompt and timely action of the Indian Army has prevented any loss of life,” the armed forces said in a release.