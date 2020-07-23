Erosion by Diyun Nallah threatening Diyun town

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DIYUN, Jul 22: Soil erosion by the Diyun Nallah is threatening the Diyun town and nearby villages.

Large scale erosion is taking place on both sides of the nallah, mainly due to illegal and unmindful collection of sand, boulders and other minerals from the stream bed for commercial purposes.

Diyun Forest Range Officer Baishu Pertin on Wednesday inspected the Diyun Nallah

along with his team during which he encountered several tractors, trucks and other heavy machineries engaged in illegal collection of such materials.

They were let off with a caution.

Pertin urged all concerned to stop collection of sand and other minerals so that erosion can be prevented.