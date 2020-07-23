Two sentenced to 14 yrs rigorous imprisonment in acid attack case

KHONSA, Jul 22: The District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday convicted one Nipen Das (Kala) and Ahon Wangsa, both accused in the Longding police station case for the offence of criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt by throwing acid.

The two and were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and pay a fine of Rs 12,00,000 (Rupees twelve lakhs only).

However, the case against third accused, Puman Wangnow was not proved and accordingly, he was acquitted.

Khonsa District and Sessions Court Judge H Kashyap in his judgment ordered that the amount of fine be paid to the victims as compensation for meeting up their medical expenses.

The hearing of the case was conducted through virtual court using video conferencing owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

On 3 February, 2019, one Shehnaj Hussain had filed an FIR before the Longding police station alleging that some unknown miscreant had thrown acid upon one Anwar Uddin at the Longding market.

On receipt of the FIR, the Longding PS registered the case U/S 326A IPC.

Victim Anwar Uddin, his brother Aftar Uddin and four more persons had sustained grievous injuries in the said attack. Reportedly, the head, face, neck and chest of Anwar Uddin was severely burnt causing disfiguration of his facial appearance. He remained in ICU for several months and underwent three plastic surgeries.

Investigation by IO SI J Wangsu of Longding police station revealed that both Nipen Das and Anwar Uddin had mobile shops at the Longding market and due to business rivalry Nipen Das engaged Ahon Wangsa to throw acid over Anwar Uddin.

The Longding JMFC had earlier taken cognizance of the offence and committed the case to the District and Sessions Court for trial and disposal. (DIPRO)