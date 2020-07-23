East Siang, Tirap reports 13 each Covid-19 positive cases

PASIGHAT, Jul 22: East Siang district has reported 13 more Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday.

Seven cases have been detected in the Rayang Army Base, two in Ruksin check gate, and one each in GREF, Siluk village and quarantine facility.

A frontline worker has also been detected with the virus.

While the two cases in Ruksin were detected in rapid antigen tests, the person in quarantine facility tested positive for the virus in True Nat machine test. The remaining 10 cases were detected through RTPCR tests.

The two persons detected with the virus at Ruksin check gate are truck drivers from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

While the person from Assam has been handed over to the health authorities of his state, the other has been admitted in the Covid hospital here.

In Ruksin check gate, a total of 109 rapid antigen tests were performed on Wednesday.

The test results of all the primary contacts of the Covid-9 patient from Siluk village came out negative in rapid antigen tests.

The test results of all the primary contacts of the healthcare worker have also tested negative in True-Nat test.

Meanwhile, East Siang district administration has declared Siluk village as containment zone.

DC Dr Kinny Singh has directed the Mebo ADC to identify all the exit and entry points of the village. The DMO has been directed to activate rapid response teams and implement the containment measures as per the Covid-19 SOPs.

In a separate order, the DA has designated the outdoor stadium here as Covid care centre for asymptomatic persons.

Thirteen fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Tirap on Wednesday late evening, the highest single day spike in the district.

Among the 13 new Covid-19 positive patients, nine are CRPF personnel, while four are Assam Rifles personnel. (DIPRO)