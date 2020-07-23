Test results of primary contacts come out negative

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Jul 22: The test results of all the 47 people, who reportedly came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, came out negative.

The medical teams, activated by the LDV DMO, traced all of them within a single day on Wednesday and conducted the tests.

Repeat testing will be performed after five days, informed the DMO.

As per reports, a 23-year-old driver, who is a regular to and fro flyer between Roing (LDV) and Tinsukia (Assam), was detected with the virus at the Shantipur check-gate through an antigen test on Tuesday.

Antigen testing for people entering the district was started at the gate on Monday.

As per sources, he is a vegetable supplier and lives in Cheta-II. The area has been contained immediately by the district administration.

The BRO campus has also been placed under containment zone after two more positive cases were reported from there on Wednesday.

In yet another case, a Namsai returnee has also tested positive for Covid-19.

The DMO informed that all patients have been shifted to the CCC, except the two from the GREF as they have their own facility in their campus. All are said to be asymptomatic as of now.

The number of active cases in the district has shot up to eight from nil few days before.