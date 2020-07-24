Attempt to murder alleged, police arrest one

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: The Riika-Riibla Welfare Society (RRWS) has alleged that one of the members of the society, Nich Takar, was attacked with a machete (dao) last Saturday night by one Giogi John, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

The incident reportedly took place at the Chimpu Tinali here.

“On that fateful night, Nich Takar saw one grocery shop open nearby his house and went to purchase some grocery items. Meanwhile, the accused, who was also in the same shop started arguing with the victim without any provocation,” the RRWS stated in a release. It said the attacker took out his dao and brutally attacked the victim.

“The victim is struggling for his life at the RK Mission Hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries till now,” the society said, and termed the incident “an intentional attempt to murder.”

The capital police have arrested Giogi John, who has been sent to judicial custody. A case (u/s 448/326/307 IPC) has been registered, and the dao has been seized.