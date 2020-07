[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Jul 23: Constable Raltu Mossang of the Miao police station, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 July, was released on Thursday from the Covid care centre (CCC) here after his swab samples tested negative twice consecutively.

The police accorded him a warm welcome after he was discharged from the CCC.

While congratulating Mossang for defeating Covid-19, the police expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the frontline workers of the CCC for taking care of him.