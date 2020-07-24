NESO urges gov to pursue MHRD, UGC against conducting final sem exams

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) has written to Governor BD Mishra to strongly pursue with the MHRD and the UGC the matter of cancellation of the final semester examinations in Arunachal, considering the current situation in the state arising out of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown imposed by the state government.

In a representation to the governor, the NESO said the final semester students of Rajiv Gandhi University are not ready to appear for the exams due to fear of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the Itanagar capital region and its surrounding areas, where the university is located.

“Further, the months of lockdown, including the current one being in place in Itanagar capital region, including at Doimukh area has severely affected the mental and emotional wellbeing of the students,” the NESO claimed.

It warned that the examination centre has the potential to become a hotspot of Covid-19.

“Making the exams mandatory will compel students to come out of their houses and travel, thereby increasing the chances of exposure. Any large-scale outbreak of Covid-19 cases resulting from the final semester students appearing for exams across the state shall be disastrous for the state and greatly undo the current efforts put in by the frontline workers in the state,” the NESO added.