Water supply suspension bridge damaged

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: The main cable of the 58-metre-span wire rope suspension bridge for DI 300 mm dia mains of the Naharlagun-Nirjuli township water supply was hit by a shooting boulder on Thursday morning.

The bridge is located over Nyorch Nallah, near Debra Nallah.

As the bridge is in a precarious condition, the Naharlagun PHE&WS subdivision has requested the public of Yupia-Nyorch not to use it.

“The department of PHE&WS, Itanagar division, will not be held responsible for any mishaps that may happen due to collapse of the bridge if anyone is crossing through this water supply bridge,” the Naharlagun PHE&WS subdivision stated in a release.