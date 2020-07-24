INC leaders visit flood-affected areas, demand early restoration work

[Correspondent]

PASIGHAT, Jul 23: A team of senior Congress leaders, including former education minister Bosiram Siram, visited flood- and erosion-affected areas in the Pasighat east constituency recently, informed East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) president Oni Tamuk.

The team visited the waterlogged portions of Pasighat urban area and river sites, and took stock of the losses and damages caused by the flooded rivers and streams.

Taking serious note of the reported damages caused by the monsoon fury, the DCC functionaries submitted a representation to the East Siang DC on Wednesday, demanding immediate restoration works and compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

The Congress leaders demanded early restoration of breached water pipes, besides irrigation channels, roads and bridges which were damaged by nature’s wrath. They also sought immediate steps to flush out stagnant water from Pasighat township, and anti-erosion measures at the Poglek river (locally known as Pagla Korong).