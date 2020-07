PALIN, Jul 27: Rapid antigen tests were conducted on 66 people, including health workers and people engaged in contact tracing, here in Kra Daadi district on Monday, informed District Surveillance Officer Dr Tadar Tagh.

“All of them have tested negative for Covid-19,” Dr Tagh said.

The returnees from the Itanagar capital region and other districts will be tested next.

Kra Daadi is still free from Covid-19 infection. (DIPRO)