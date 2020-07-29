61 Covid-19+ve cases detected in P/Pare so far: DMO

MANI, Jul 28: Papum Pare DMO Dr K Perme has informed that till now 61 Covid-19 positive have been detected in the district.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, the DMO said that the majority of the cases are among the paramilitary forces.

Dr Perme was overseeing the sanitization being carried out here under the supervision of Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu.

“Forty-six positive cases are from the ITBP, Kimin. Three NDRF personnel, who were the first group to test positive, have been discharged after recovering. Twelve positive cases have been found in places like Chiputa, Mani and Midpu,” said Dr Perme.

The DC informed that, as of now, Chiputa, Mani and Midpu have been declared as containment zones, and that the status might be extended, based on the recommendation of the health officials of the district.

Ligu also said that all the areas where coronavirus positive cases have been detected are being sanitized by the team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

The DC advised the people of the rural areas not to visit the Itanagar capital region, unless they have urgent work, till the Covid-19 cases come down.

“The administration will try to provide basic items to them, but they should avoid visiting the ICR. Similarly, people living in the ICR should not visit the rural areas of Papum Pare. This will help to stop the spread of the virus,” said Ligu.