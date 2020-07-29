DMO dismisses Covid-19 rumour

Correspondent

ROING, Jul 28: The Lower Dibang Valley DMO on Tuesday dismissed rumours that the SBI branch here was shut down after a technician who was working at the bank tested positive for Covid-19.

“The engineer, who had come from Assam to take care of some issues at the SBI Roing, was tested at the Shantipur gate on his arrival on Monday, and on being found to be positive was immediately referred to the Chapakhowa (Assam) counter by the DA,” the DMO said.

The SBI chief manager meanwhile informed that the bank was closed because they were facing some “modem and router problems,” which he said was resolved on Tuesday. He said the branch has since been functioning as usual.