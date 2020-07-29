NSCN (R) operative apprehended

CHANGLANG, Jul 28: A joint team of the Changlang police, the 9th Assam Rifles and the 149 Bn CRPF apprehended an NSCN (R) operative from here on Monday evening.

The operative has been identified as Noksom Tangha (42), self-styled revenue in-charge of Changlang town and a resident of New Sallang village here.

“Tangha was actively involved in extortion racket being carried out by NSCN (R) in Changlang district,” SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.

A mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, and a case (u/s 384 IPC r/w Section 10/13 UAP Act) has been registered at the police station here.