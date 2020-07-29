Huts being constructed for frontline workers

YOMCHA, Jul 28: The people of Yomcha in West Siang district have voluntarily started constructing huts near the check gate here for the convenience of the medical teams, the police, the frontline workers and the youth volunteers, under the initiative of Yomcha ADC Hento Karga.

Youths, including school students, of the subdivision have been acting as volunteers to support the police and the medical teams ever since the lockdown started in March. The volunteers are assisting in monitoring the movement of people into the subdivision.

Sirurijo Tea Estate owner Tugo Gangkak donated Rs 10,000 in appreciation of the residents’ effort.

A similar check gate is operational in Darak circle, where the people coming from Covid-19-affected areas are strictly checked. (DIPRO)