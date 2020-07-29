Movement prohibited in Modoi village

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MODOI, Jul 28: Diyun EAC Jacob Tabing has under Section 144 CrPC ordered prohibition on movement of people and vehicles – with some exceptions – in Modoi village in Changlang district with immediate effect.

The step has been taken after a primary contact of the Bordumsa CHC frontline worker who has tested Covid-19 positive went to Modoi village recently to attend an engagement ceremony.

The closure will give the local administration adequate time to trace all the primary and secondary contacts and also test the people in order to prevent community transmission.

The vehicles of the administration, the police, the health department, and those used for transporting essential commodities or engaged in other exigencies will be allowed to ply.

The executive order clarified that the road from Diyun to Namsai will remain open for movement “without any stoppage at Modoi.”

“Any violation or willful disobedience of the order shall be dealt with sternly and liable for legal action under appropriate provisions of law,” the order read.