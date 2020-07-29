Namsai PS shut, mass testing of drivers from 31 Jul

ITANAGAR, Jul 28: Two personnel of the Namsai police station have tested positive for Covid-19, following which the station was sealed on Tuesday.

The district administration has declared several locations as containment zones after the two personnel tested positive. “The areas are the police station road from the trijunction to the SBI customer service point area, Milan Nagar and Adi Line area from the market road to the Blooming Buds Public School, including the Masjid area and Police Colony,” said DC RK Sharma.

Meanwhile, after 21 drivers tested positive at the Dirak check gate, the administration has decided to test all truck drivers, helpers and workers engaged in loading/unloading of goods, along with high-risk shopkeepers, on 31 July.

Sharma said two temporary testing centres – at the APST bus stand complex and the government secondary school – have been set up for mass testing.