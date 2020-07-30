10 that took part in army porter recruitment test Covid-19 positive

Staff Reporter

YAZALI, Jul 29: Ten of the 21 youths that returned to Lower Subansiri after participating in an interview for army porters at Tawang have tested positive for Covid-19.

The youths hailing from Yachuli constituency under Lower Subansiri district were recently in the news after they alleged discrimination by locals of Tawang during the interview for selection of army porters.

All the 21 youths had self-isolated for 14 days following the quarantine measures after returning from Tawang and they had not exhibited any symptoms.

However, after the recent case of Tawang returnees testing positive in other districts, the Yazali administration

conducted tests of all the 21 youths following which 10 tested positive.

The 10 youths are reportedly asymptomatic and have been shifted to a Covid care centre.