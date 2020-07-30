Covid-19 +ve women deliver healthy babies

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 29: Two babies-a boy and a girl-were safely delivered by two Covid-19 positive women in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Wednesday.

Both the babies are Covid-19 negative and doing well, according to health officials.

In the first case, a 32-year-old Covid positive woman delivered a baby girl weighing three kilos. The team that helped deliver the baby was led by Dr Paya Liyak and Nurse Alma.

On the same day, a baby boy weighing 3.2 kilos was also delivered by a Covid-19 positive woman at the TRIHMS who had come here from Seppa, East Kameng district.

Dr Marinda Panggeng and her team assisted in the safe delivery of the child.

Other team members were Anaesthetist Dr Naomi Saring, Nurses Dinjum Dulom, Jumter Ori and Vinita.

With the two deliveries on Wednesday, TRIHMS have overseen three deliveries by Covid positive mothers.