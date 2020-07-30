Amid rising prices, DA, HAA procure vegetables for capital region

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 29: The district administration, in collaboration with the Humara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) volunteers resumed supply of various vegetable items at regulated rates.

The fresh vegetables would be sold in sectors with the objective of reaching out to residents miffed by exorbitant prices of vegetable items during the lockdown period.

Nearly 1500 kg of each item has been brought from West Kameng district and Assam.

“It is an effort to provide some kind of relief to residents by selling vegetables in a regulated rate and controlled price,” said Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom.

“This is an initiative of the chief minister and home minister under HAA to give relief to the citizens of the capital considering the sky-rocketing prices of vegetable items at market despite efforts from the district administration,” the DC said.

He further said that hoarding and uncontrollable prices are because of imbalance of demand and supply.

He informed that the DA is conceptualizing a wholesale market for vegetables and has already engaged District Agriculture Officer Dolang Akom to identify a suitable place where the market can be set up.

In order to regulate the vegetable prices, he also informed that suppliers from Assam would coordinate in setting up the market to check uncontrolled prices.