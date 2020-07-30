Covid hospital in MLA apts to be functional in 2 weeks: Libang

CHIMPU, Jul 29: “The makeshift Covid hospital at the MLA apartments here will be made functional within the next two weeks,” said Health Minister Alo Libang while visiting the site here on Wednesday to review the progress of work.

Speaking to reporters, Libang said that the health department, along with engineers, are working on war-footing to refurbish the building into a well-equipped Covid hospital.

He informed that the hospital will be taken care of by the TRIHMS, and the state government will look into the matter of human resource requirement. The staff will also be provided accommodation inside the apartment, Libang said.

Joining Libang on the visit, Home Minister Bamang Felix expressed his satisfaction on the progress of work.

He also said that “one of the reasons for constructing a makeshift Covid hospital is to make it easier for people with other ailments, apart from Covid-19, to visit the TRIHMS.”

“The hospital will have 10 fully-equipped ICUs, NICU-room, operation theatre, labour room, dialyses room, oxygen plant. Currently, there are 16 beds each in male and female wards, with oxygen and monitor facilities,” informed TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini. He said that “if the situation demands, they are well prepared to enhance the hospital into a 400-bedded hospital with at least 50-bedded ICU.”

Dr Jini also assured that medical waste will be properly taken care of by maintaining all the protocols.

Health Secretary P Parthiban was also present during the review.