Engineers on way to install TruNat machine for Covid-19 testing return as Ita-Seppa road blocked

ITANAGAR, Jul 29: Amid increasing numbers of Coronavirus positive cases detected outside the quarantine centres in East Kameng district, an engineering team, which was on its way to Seppa to install a TruNat testing machine was forced to return to Itanagar from Sagalee after a massive road blockade occurred along the Itanagar-Seppa road on Wednesday.

The engineers’ team was scheduled to reach Seppa by 30 July to install a TruNat machine at the district hospital there.

Meanwhile, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner P Pravimal Abhishek informed that 24 positive cases have been detected in East Kameng so far- all asymptomatic. There are currently 22 active cases.

“Twenty-one people were found positive in Seppa Township, while one case is from Pao Nallah under Chayang-Tajo sub-division,” DC Pravimal said.

He added that Seppa town, Pao Nallah, Nari camp and Bosco colony have been declared as containment zones.

The DC further informed that 604 primary contracts have been identified in the last four days, out of which 294 were tested and 310 are yet to be tested.

He also informed that primary contacts were tracked in Pakoti village as well as Langruk Tajo village and Pampoli.

“We have completed the contact tracing and a team is being sent to Langruk Tajo,” the DC informed.

Mass disinfection is being carried out in several places at Seppa.