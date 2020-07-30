Lockdown extended for 10 days in East Kameng

SEPPA, Jul 29: The East Kameng district administration has extended the lockdown for 10 more days up to 10 August next to contain the outbreak of Covid-19.

The decision to extend the Covid-19 induced lockdown was taken in a review-cum-coordination meeting held here on Wednesday in view of the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner P Pravimal Abhishek appealed to the people and stakeholders to follow all the norms and advisories on Covid-19 and to cooperate with the district administration in implementation of all precautionary measures related to Covid-19.

The DC has directed the rapid response teams to follow all laid-down SOP as issued by the government and suggested them to maintain proper records of all data collected.

Briefing on the Covid-19 protocols and fresh notification on treatment, he exhorted the health department to be free from all ambiguity while dealing with any cases and also suggested conducting more refresher training for all health staff.

Taking stock of the preparedness to deal with the possible susceptibility of high-risk groups, particularly the aged, women and persons with co-morbidity complications, the DC suggested for identification of all such groups through flying squads.

He also directed the DUDA to carry out disinfection in all vulnerable and strategic locations in regular intervals and also directed the police and town magistrate under the supervision of ADC (HQ) to remove all man-made and unauthorized barricades being built up in colonies of Seppa town.

The DC also urged the banks and HoDs in the district to work out a modality for uninterrupted withdrawal of salary and wages of employees, including for those who do not have ATM cards.

ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, Town Magistrate Tungge Loya, DRDA PD Ashok Tajo, DySP N Sora, DMO D Khunjuju and a host of special executive magistrates, and nodal officers also shared their views in the meeting. (DIPRO)