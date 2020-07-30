DDSE assures to make remote defunct school functional in current academic year

AALO, Jul 29: Deputy Director of School Education Eto Ete, after visiting the government lower primary school, Tego Gamlin on 28 July, has said that school will be made functional.

On interaction with the villagers, it was revealed that there are 24 children who are deprived of their educational facility as the state is shut.

The DDSE assured to revive the school from the current academic session, post teachers and furniture very soon for the school.

He also appealed to the villagers to construct a temporary teachers’ quarter to accommodate the teachers, to which the villagers readily agreed.

The school is under Yomcha circle, located some 42 km away from the district headquarter, and is reported to be defunct since 2018.

Ete is the first head of office to reach the school since its establishment in 1986.

The DDSE was accompanied by BEO (E) Jarnyum Boje, BEO (RTI) Posi Gamlin and BRCC Aalo East Taken Kamum. (DIPRO)