E/Kameng reports 5 new Covid-19+ve cases

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, Jul 31: Five fresh Covid-19 positive cases were detected in East Kameng on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 30.

Informing about this, DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla stated during a review meeting that “all the cases are asymptomatic, and out of 30 cases, two have already recovered.”

The district has registered an unprecedented number of positive cases outside quarantine centres, which has alarmed the entire district.

The DC informed that aggressive contact tracing is underway and 757 samples have been collected so far.

“The team managed to track down 666 people during contact tracing. The samples of 349 primary contacts have been tested; 330 tested negative, and 19 tested positive so far,” the DC said.

It is reported that 317 persons are yet to be tested.

The district has so far received 314 returnees since the lockdown was imposed. Among them, 280 came from outside the state, and 34 are returnees from the Itanagar capital region.

The district has five quarantine centres.